In this image released by the House of Commons, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons, London, Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 after MPs voted in favor of allowing a cross-party alliance to take control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31. (Jessica Taylor/House of Commons via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — Defiant British lawmakers are moving to bar a weakened Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing a “no-deal” departure from the European Union.

In retaliation, the new leader plans to call an early general election that would put his own future, and that of his Conservative Party, on the line in a bid for a new Parliament that would back his Brexit policy.

Johnson enjoyed a brief honeymoon after taking power in July. That came to an abrupt end Tuesday night as rebellious lawmakers voted 328 to 301 to seize control of the Brexit agenda.

But the course ahead remains unpredictable and there is still great uncertainty about how — or even if — Britain will ultimately leave the prosperous EU bloc.

