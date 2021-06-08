The Delta variant is at least 40 percent more infectious, Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed Monday, and it is quickly becoming the dominant strain in Britain. It is outpacing an earlier variant, first discovered in southeastern England, that is now ubiquitous in Europe and the United States.
Is the Delta variant more deadly? Does it make people sicker? Unclear.
Will Delta resist the current arsenal of vaccines deployed in Britain — the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna shots? Unknown. But early laboratory studies and clinical data suggest that the variant may resist the vaccines a little bit, although vaccinations do appear to be keeping people out of hospitals.
Cases of the Delta variant are now doubling every eight days. That is worrisome. But hospitalizations are currently low, and ICU beds across the National Health Service system are mostly empty of coronavirus cases. On Monday, England recorded just a single death from the virus. Overall, more than 128,000 people have died of covid-19 in the United Kingdom.
Governors in the United States and leaders around the world have had to make these tough decisions about when to lock down and when to open up. But Johnson is especially exposed.
His government is now running one of the most successful mass vaccination programs in history. That is what the prime minister wants people to remember — not the many U-turns, the botched test-and-trace program, the discarded apps, the long-open borders, the mixed messaging or the dearth of protective gear for nurses. And certainly not the explosion of deaths in British nursing homes last year — in part because sick elderly patients were sent back to the facilities without being tested first for the virus.
The stakes are high for prime minister, in part because the public now knows more about past failures after Johnson’s former top aide, Dominic Cummings, said that Johnson’s delay on lockdown decisions contributed to “tens of thousands” of avoidable deaths.
In seven hours of scathing testimony, Cummings told a parliamentary hearing that Johnson was “unfit for the job” and that the government’s response to the pandemic was “lions led by donkeys.”
Cummings said that Hancock, the health secretary, should be fired for “criminal, disgraceful behavior” and claimed that nursing home outbreaks were enabled when patients were sent home from hospitals without being tested.
The scorned aide also described one moment, 10 days before Johnson ordered the first lockdown, when a powerful official conceded that Britain had “no plan” and used an expletive to describe the situation.
Johnson has pledged that it will be “data not dates” that decide when his government should loosen restrictions. But then his government announced a set of target dates, and British people and businesses are making plans accordingly.
The last and biggest opening is set to occur on June 21 when “all legal limits on social contact” are lifted, clearing the way for a return to packed theaters, schools, sports arenas, pubs and transport.
The government is waiting until at least Monday to decide. Delaying the full reopening goes against Johnson’s libertarian instincts. It is sunny now, and the May rains have turned England into a green garden. Johnson does not want to be the prime minister who tells a frustrated population to wait a few more weeks before enjoying all their freedoms.
Ahead of Britain’s first lockdown in the spring of 2020, Johnson said it was a “huge wrench” to take away “the ancient, inalienable right of free-born people of the United Kingdom to go to the pub.”
He reportedly said, when declaring a second national lockdown last October, that he would rather see “bodies pile high” than hit the country with a third lockdown. Johnson denied making the remark.
But even if it was deeply uncomfortable, personally and politically, he has ordered three national lockdowns in the last 15 months. And they have been some of the strictest in the world, at times closing down almost everything, to the point where central London looked like the set for a zombie apocalypse movie.
These lockdowns have been opposed by factions of Johnson’s Conservative Party, who have argued that his mantra “to follow the science” has turned him from brave lion into timid mouse. It is leaders who lead, the critics of lockdown say, and scientific boffins who advise.
Writing in the Times of London, columnist Rachel Sylvester noted that “Johnson’s transformation from libertarian buccaneer to lockdown bureaucrat has infuriated the Tory right-wingers to whom he owes his position as party leader.”
Yet at the same time, scientists are tracking new cases and issuing statements advising caution.
“It’s not an easy decision. It’s probably harder than any of the previous ones,” said Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia.
Hunter said that he believes that Britain is already at the beginning of a third wave. If the Delta variant keeps increasing exponentially, “we’re going to get quite high numbers, eventually,” he said.
But Hunter said that hospitalization data, which lags behind, currently suggests that there is not a marked increase in acute care for coronavirus patients, “which, to be honest, is probably what many people look at as being the most important criteria.”
The government is hoping that vaccines may outrace the new variant. Britain has given two-thirds of the population a first dose and half the population both doses.
Hunter said there is no “right or wrong decision on this — it’s a balancing of benefits and costs all the time.” He said he expects Johnson to lift lockdown. “And I think that is probably the right decision at the moment. But this time tomorrow, I might change my mind,” he said.
Hancock, the British health secretary, said all options remain on the table and that a short delay in lifting all restrictions might be the most prudent course.
Martin McKee, an expert on public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said: “Essentially the data is incomplete. We know a lot, but making sense of it is not easy.”
McKee said everything depends on how transmissible the Delta variant turns out to be. Whether the virus is 40 percent more transmissible or 70 percent more transmissible could have huge consequences.
Even though the young are far less likely to get severe covid-19, if millions of them are not vaccinated and become infected, then hospital admissions could be quite large, McKee said. Some modeling has suggested that a third wave of the Delta variant could put more people in the hospital than the first and second waves.
Any decision “will be technical and political, as it should be,” McKee said. He senses that scientific advisers to the government may urge Johnson to lift some but not all restrictions on June 21 — opening up sporting arenas, for example, but insisting that people wear masks on public transport.
In an interview on the BBC, British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, whose modeling has guided the Johnson government throughout the pandemic, said the snapshot does not look good but that the data is incomplete.
Asked whether he would fully reopen society, Ferguson demurred. “It’s not my job to make that decision, thankfully,” he said. But he added that the trends last week were moving in “a more negative direction” than the week before. He suggested caution.