His government is now running one of the most successful mass vaccination programs in history. That is what the prime minister wants people to remember — not the many U-turns, the botched test-and-trace program, the discarded apps, the long-open borders, the mixed messaging or the dearth of protective gear for nurses. And certainly not the explosion of deaths in British nursing homes last year — in part because sick elderly patients were sent back to the facilities without being tested first for the virus.