COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Danish court has found two men and two women guilty of planning to join the Islamic State group in Syria and given them jail terms of three years each — the first case in Denmark in which women have been convicted of intending to join Islamic extremists.

A Copenhagen suburban court also ruled that three of them should be deported after serving their sentence and that the two dual citizens should have their Danish nationality withdrawn. The men are Danish-Moroccan and Danish-Algerian while one of the women is an Afghan citizen. The other woman holds only Danish citizenship.

Three of those convicted — all aged 18-22 — were arrested in March 2017 in Turkey while the fourth was arrested in Denmark. None was identified. All appealed Tuesday’s ruling.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.