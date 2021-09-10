The two Nordic nations are easing their curbs at a time when other countries are moving in the opposite direction. In Britain, some indoor venues will soon require vaccine passports. In Brussels, the unofficial capital of the E.U., bar patrons will have to prove immunity beginning in October. And in the United States, President Biden on Thursday issued broad decrees that will compel vaccination for roughly 80 million American workers. Taken together, the new rules show the growing concern among world leaders over the delta variant’s rapid spread and the prospect of a winter surge akin to last year’s.