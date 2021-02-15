”It is our assessment that the firearm that the man bought should be used to carry out a terrorist attack either in Denmark or abroad,” she said in a statement. “It failed because he was arrested immediately after buying the weapon and the munitions.”
He was charged under terrorism laws that can lead to a life sentences — which in Denmark usually means 16 years in prison. The prosecution said it will seek a sentence of more than four years and will demand that he is stripped of his Danish citizenship and deported after he has served his time.
No trial date was set.
The case seems to be unrelated to last week’s action in Denmark and Germany in which a total 14 people were arrested on suspicion of terrorism links.
