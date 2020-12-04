Denmark is the top oil producer in the European Union, but it had come under mounting pressure in recent years as the E.U. aims to become climate-neutral within the next 30 years.

“It’s a historic decision for Denmark,” Dan Jørgensen, the Danish climate and energy minister, told The Washington Post in an interview Friday.

AD

“It’s a tough decision, it’s an expensive decision, but it’s the right decision,” he said. The move “will cost taxpayer money” but is crucial to stay “trustworthy,” as the country seeks to implement the E.U. climate goal for 2050 by curbing CO2 emissions and offsetting emissions that are absolutely necessary, he added.

AD

Environmental advocates hope the phasing out of Danish fossil fuel production will create momentum that will be impossible to ignore for larger oil producers. “Denmark is a small country but has the potential to punch above its weight and pave the way for the necessary transition to green, renewable energy,” Helene Hagel, a policy expert with Greenpeace Denmark, said in a statement.

Despite the government’s and activists’ hopes that the ban will have global ripple effects, its fallout may not be immediately felt. Denmark’s oil and gas output has been in decline for years, prompting some criticism that the move comes too late and at a convenient time for the country’s center-left government that is seeking to cast itself as a green energy leader.

AD

“There probably isn’t that much more oil to extract after 2050,” said Jan Bylov, an oil market analyst at Jyske Bank.

AD

Denmark’s oil and gas output is far exceeded by Britain’s and Norway’s production, limiting the impact of this week’s decision that will affect more than 50 drilling platforms in the North Sea. Major oil producing companies could also shift production elsewhere.

But Denmark’s decision narrows their options. Other countries in the region may come under pressure to refrain from extracting recently discovered oil in other parts of the North Sea as a result of the Danish move.

For Denmark, this week’s announcement marks the final chapter in a five-decades-long era in which oil and gas revenue helped consecutive governments turn the country into one of the world’s richest and most generous welfare states.

In neighboring Norway, oil and gas revenue similarly formed the foundation of the country’s deep-pocketed welfare system.

AD

AD

Both nations have seen their production decrease significantly over the last 20 years, prompting a push to be at the forefront of the transition to renewable energy. Amid early signs that Denmark’s oil extraction era could come to an end, French energy producer Total recently pulled its request for new oil exploration projects, preempting the government’s cancellation of the licensing round this week.

But whereas Denmark’s ban will now put it at the forefront of phasing out fossil fuels, Norway as recently as last year announced plans to ramp up oil output.

Denmark’s fossil fuel phaseout does not apply to Greenland, a semiautonomous island that belongs to Denmark, where analysts suspect the existence of large amounts of unexplored oil resources that could become accessible due to climate change in the coming decades. Exploration has increased significantly in that region in recent years, but it remains uncertain whether fossil fuels could be easily extracted there.

In Denmark, the government remains confident that the country’s wealth is not at risk from its transition to renewable energy. Thousands of job losses over the next decades could be offset by tens of thousands of new jobs created in the renewable energy sector, said Greenpeace analyst Hagel.

“The problem will be: How do we find workers?” she said.