Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said that his country has a “special interest” in protecting maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, as it has a large merchant fleet.

He added that one or two Danish officers would be stationed at a French naval base in Abu Dhabi, which will serve as the main center for the European maritime surveillance mission. A coordinating U.S.-led mission will be run out of Bahrain.

The frigate is to be deployed for four months after the summer, pending parliamentary approval.

