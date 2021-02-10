The new estimate means that Danish authorities believe the strain is staying constant at the beginning of the month, neither shrinking nor growing within society.

“Although it is positive that the contact number is now around 1, the development must be interpreted with caution, as there may be variation over time, and it is too early to assess whether there is a stable trend,” Denmark’s State Serum Institute, the public health agency charged with monitoring the spread of the virus, said in a statement.

Danish officials previously estimated that each person infected with the new mutation was passing the virus to about 1.1 people, a situation of exponential growth.

Denmark is one of the world’s leaders of genetic monitoring of viruses, giving it a detailed window into the spread of mutations that most countries do not have.

Because of the spread of the variant, the country is observing a tight lockdown right now, with most businesses closed, people ordered to work from home, restrictions on international travel, and most schools closed.

Primary schools were reopened on Monday after being closed to in-person instruction since the winter holidays. Overall cases in Denmark have dropped sharply during the lockdown, but Danish authorities said that was, in effect, an illusion, with the more contagious strain of coronavirus growing underneath the seemingly tranquil surface and poised to break through.

As of the beginning of February, the strain was 20 percent of all coronavirus infections in the country, and researchers expect it will overtake previous strains within weeks.

The growth was visible in a separate estimate of the country’s overall viral reproduction rate released Tuesday. The rate rose to 1, meaning that overall cases are staying flat rather than shrinking.

The rise “is not unexpected when the share of B117 grows and when we have the season against us,” wrote Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke on Twitter, noting the new data. “Now it is important that the number is kept at this level when B117 becomes dominant. So stick to good habits.”

The new data on the viral mutations, which was released Tuesday, covers the week up to Feb. 1. There is a delay because it takes time to sequence the genome of each positive case of the coronavirus.

