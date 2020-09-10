Network Rail, which is responsible for the U.K.’s train tracks, set out plans in the report on how to reduce the risk of such landslips.
“We are all aware that we are increasingly seeing more incidents of severe weather and, as the report published today shows, earthworks and drainage infrastructure — some of which are more than 150 years old -— prove to be a real challenge as the country experiences more heavy rainfall and flooding,” Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said.
Unions urged the British government, which commissioned the report, to provide the necessary investment to secure the railways for the future.
“It’s crystal clear that climate change is leading to more extreme weather events, which brings huge challenges to transport infrastructure,” said Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association.
In the report, Network Rail said weather-related issues are likely to continue and it is “simply not economically viable to strengthen all substandard infrastructure slopes.”
However, it said it has introduced emergency changes to the way signalers should act in severe weather, following reports of increased water levels near tracks and when there are concerns about unstable ground due to heavy rain.
These include stopping all trains until lines have been inspected by a competent engineer.
It said no significant issues “requiring emergency intervention” were found from inspections after the derailment.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.