The Nagorno-Karabakh region has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces supported by Armenia since the end of a six-year separatist war in 1994.
The mountainous region’s self-declared sovereignty isn’t recognized by any country.
Shooting frequently breaks out across a buffer zone. In 2016, scores were killed in four days of fighting .
The region’s unresolved status contributes to Armenia’s economic problems. Both Azerbaijan and Turkey have closed their borders with Armenia over the conflict, inhibiting trade and leaving Armenia in semi-isolation.
