Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former top aide, is expected to shed light on at least some of these questions during a highly anticipated parliamentary hearing Wednesday morning. He is appearing before the joint inquiry of the Health and Social Care and the Science and Technology committees, with lawmakers set to grill him on the British government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
But for Cummings, it may be less of a grilling and more of a moment in the sun.
This is a man who, when he was booted out of the administration in November, eschewed the discreet back entrance of 10 Downing Street and instead strolled out the front door, carrying a cardboard box of his things, in front of a bank of photographers.
He has promised to talk for “as long as MPs want.”
In a 64-post tweetstorm, he indicated he was ready to open up about internal decision-making, saying that “one of the most fundamental & unarguable lessons” of the pandemic “is that secrecy contributed greatly to the catastrophe.”
Britain was hit hard by the pandemic — more than 128,000 people have died because of it. At one point, the United Kingdom had the highest covid-19 death rate in Europe.
Before he fell out with Johnson, Cummings developed a reputation as “Boris’s brain.” Widely cast as a sort of Machiavellian mastermind, he is considered the architect behind the successful 2016 Brexit campaign. (Benedict Cumberbatch starred as Cummings in the 2019 movie “Brexit.”) He is also credited with Johnson’s thumping election victory in 2019.
And, as Johnson’s chief strategist, he was part of an inner circle of policymakers during the early months of the pandemic.
“Of all the opponents the Conservatives could have, Cummings is probably the most dangerous, because he knows the inner workings of Number 10,” said Jonathan Tonge, a politics professor at the University of Liverpool. “He knows where all the bodies are. And he sees this committee appearance as a vehicle for revenge.”
Lawmakers will have to consider that agenda in assessing Cummings’s credibility.
They will also have to consider his contribution to the collapse of public trust in the government last year.
Cummings was accused of violating strict lockdown rules when he took a 260-mile family road trip across the country, from London to Durham, while he and his wife had the coronavirus. He later explained a visit to Barnard Castle, another 25 miles away, as an effort to test his eyesight.
The episode proved hugely damaging to the Johnson administration. Many people complained about the lack of fair play. They said there was one set of rules for the rulemakers like Cummings and a different set for everyone else. Police said it made lockdown rules harder to enforce.
Since then, though, the government has seen its support rebound, thanks to a successful vaccine rollout. Johnson’s Conservative Party just won handily in local elections. And so it remains unclear whether Cummings will be able to land any serious blows.
He is expected to be quizzed on everything from Britain’s border policy to the lack of personal protective equipment for health-care workers to the botched rollout of test-and-trace.
He will also probably be asked if Johnson really did say “no more... lockdowns — let the bodies pile high in their thousands” after reluctantly approving a second national lockdown late last year. Johnson, who went on to approve a third lockdown in January, has repeatedly denied the comment.
In recent days Cummings claimed he was sitting on explosive documents. “I’ve got the only copy of a crucial historical document from Covid decision-making,” he tweeted.
He also asserted that “herd immunity” was the government’s strategy at the beginning of the pandemic. Government ministers have denied that was the case, although scientific advisers openly talked about it at the time.
Some analysts said Cummings may confirm aspects of the Johnson government’s conduct that, until now, people have only suspected were true.
“If you have someone there, right there on the inside saying, ‘That is precisely what Boris Johnson and the government thought they were going to do,’ that is bound to make a difference,” said Tim Bale, a politics professor at Queen Mary, University of London. “It’s one thing to suspect something, another thing to believe it.”
Although Wednesday’s hearing has been much hyped, and some reporters have written that Johnson’s fate rests on Cummings’s testimony, Tonge said he was somewhat skeptical about how much difference it will make.
Johnson has had a “highly controversial stewardship during the pandemic, and he’s controversial in other matters,” Tonge said, pointing out that the prime minister still had “serious questions with potentially legal implications” to answer over the refurbishment of his four-bedroom Downing Street apartment.
Nonetheless, Tonge said, Johnson “appears like Teflon Man — nothing seems to stick.”