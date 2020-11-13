His departure — or his ousting — dominated British front pages and news sites Friday, beating out the death of the 1970s-era Yorkshire Ripper, who succumbed to covid-19.

Cummings served as campaign director of Johnson’s winning “Vote Leave” campaign in 2016, in which he was credited with creating the slogan “Take Back Control” for the drive to exit the European Union.

Later, the political strategist helped Johnson win the 2019 general election in a landslide, marching his boss to an 80-seat majority in Parliament under the banner “Get Brexit Done.”

His real-life role in the Brexit drama was turned into a movie, “The Uncivil War,” in which Cummings is played as an evil genius in a hoodie by the actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

Adding to the palace intrigues at the prime minister’s 10 Downing Street offices, Cummings insisted he had not resigned — or been shoved out — but was fulfilling his earlier promise to make himself “largely redundant” by the end of 2020.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg reported Friday she was told by Cummings that “rumors of me threatening to resign are invented.”

However, she added, a Downing Street insider also told her that Cummings “jumped because otherwise he would be pushed, suggesting that, in the last few days, the prime minister saw that the former Vote Leave team was just ‘in it for themselves.’”

The Financial Times reported, “Mr. Cummings is to quit by the end of the year in the latest fallout from the prime minister’s decision to break the stranglehold of pro-Brexit campaigners on his Number 10 operation.”

Political reporters were trying to determine who was pushing out whom and why. Johnson’s government has been beset by a failure to secure a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and a mediocre response to the pandemic. Britain currently has the highest covid-19 highest death toll in Europe.

According to British newspapers, Johnson’s 32-year-old financee and former director of communications for the ruling Conservatve Party, Carrie Symonds, played a pivotal role in the changing of the top jobs at Downing Street, including that of Lee Cain, Johnson’s chief spin doctor who recently quit after he failed in a bid to become chief of staff.

When Symonds and Johnson moved into Downing Street in the summer of 2019, they were the first unmarried couple to do so. Indeed, at the time, Johnson’s divorce had not yet been finalized. The couple have a son, Wilfred, who was born in April.

The Daily Mail questioned how Johnson will fare without Cummings. A headline in the tabloid read in part: “A softer, greener government or the end of Boris?” The paper said the Conservatives were bracing for a “new regime” after Symonds’s “coup” forced Cummings to quit by Christmas, but that lawmakers now fear Johnson “won’t last a year.”

Cummings is a deeply controversial figure. John Major, a former Conservative prime minister and anti-Brexiteer, said in a speech last year, “I offer the prime minister some friendly advice: Get rid of these advisers before they poison the political atmosphere beyond repair. And do it quickly.”

Cummings was at the center of another political storm earlier this year, when he and his wife, both stricken with the coronavirus, fled their London home to travel 260 miles to a family farm.

Cummings and his flouting of strict lockdown rules at the peak of the pandemic dominated news cycles, and the scandal cost Johnson support in the polls as it raised questions about fair play.

Even tabloids that traditionally back Conservative leaders lashed into Cummings and Johnson, with the Daily Mail’s front page asking, “What Planet Are They On?”