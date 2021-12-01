For years, Farage has offered commentary to Americans with frequent appearances on Fox News. And now Trump seems to be doing something similar in Britain.
The interview aired Wednesday night, but was filmed on Monday, meaning it didn’t take up the big question of recent claim that Trump tested positive for coronavirus in the fall of 2020 before an indoor news conference and a debate with Joe Biden.
But the two still covered much ground.
Here are five things Trump told Brits about Britain.
1. Wind turbines are bad.
The former president said that wind turbines are “ridiculous” and “kill all the birds” and “rot” after a few years.
“I think wind is, I think it‘s ridiculous,” he said. “Remember, every 10 years, you have to replace those monsters. And a lot of times they don’t bother. You know what they do? They just let them rot. They kill all the birds, they are so bad.”
Trump has long opposed wind farms in the U.K., which could be seen from the Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. In 2012, before he became president, he sued Scottish ministers after they authorized a wind farm near the course. Trump lost the case and the Trump Organization was ordered to pay the Scottish government’s legal bills. He also frequently discusses his opposition to wind energy in the United States.
2. Meghan is trouble. And “disrespectful” to the royal family.
Not for the first time, Trump said he was “not a fan” of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
“I‘m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one,” he said. Trump was asked about the duchess lobbying Congress on paid family leave, which she has said should be a “national right.” Her spokeswoman said that the duchess was acting in a personal capacity.
Trump, the first president ever impeached twice, said of Markle, “she is trying do things that I think are very inappropriate.”
“I think she‘s very disrespectful to the royal family and most importantly to the queen,” he said.
Farage has also made controversial remarks about the royal family. During a 2019 speech in Australia, he described the late Queen Mother as an “overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker” and mocked Prince Harry as “the prince of wokeness,” which he blamed on the influence of the duchess.
3. Queen Elizabeth II is a great woman and Princes Charles isn’t boring.
Trump said that Queen Elizabeth II is a “great, wonderful woman.” He spoke about how his mother, who was Scottish, had “great respect and love” for the British monarch, and said that he did, too. He said that, during one visit to Windsor Castle, he was scheduled to have tea with the queen for 30 minutes but instead “I spent much more than an hour … she liked it and I liked it, I’m not going to be rude.” He did not mention how, during the same visit, he was accused of disrespecting the queen when he walked in front of her at Windsor Castle when the two were inspecting troops. By walking in front of her, he breached protocol, causing a stir on social media.
He also denied reports that he was bored when he met Prince Charles, the queen’s son and heir.
“I wasn’t bored, I like Charles,” Trump said. “He’s an environmentalist. He talked about the environment most of the meeting, which was fine.”
4. Prince Harry has been played.
Trump told Farage, “I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly. I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.” In a March interview, Oprah Winfrey asked the duke of Sussex if he would have “stepped back” from royal life on his own. The prince answered: “I would not have been able to. I myself was trapped as well. I didn’t see a way out … I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped. But the moment I met Meg and our world collided in the most amazing of ways …”
5. Boris Johnson is all right, but likes wind turbines, so …
Trump said that he liked Johnson, but said he was “making a terrible mistake” by supporting wind energy. As part of the prime minister’s plan to reduce carbon emissions, Johnson has said offshore wind farms will generate enough electricity to power every home in the U.K. within a decade. His government has pledged hundreds of millions in new funding to upgrade ports and factories for making more turbines.
Trump worries about Johnson. “I’ve always gotten along with him” but “he’s gone a little bit on the more liberal side.”