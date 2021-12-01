Trump said that Queen Elizabeth II is a “historic person.” He spoke about how his mother, who was Scottish, had “great respect and love” for the British monarch, and said that he did, too. He said that during one visit to Windsor Castle, he was scheduled to have tea with the queen for 30 minutes but instead “I spent much more than an hour. . . . She liked it and I liked it, I’m not going to be rude.” He did not mention how, during the same visit, he was accused of disrespecting the queen when he walked in front of her at Windsor Castle when the two were inspecting troops. By walking in front of her, he breached protocol, causing a stir on social media.