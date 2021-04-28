The Electoral Commission, an independent body that regulates political finance, announced a probe Wednesday into whether funds used to pay for the refurbishment of the prime minister’s official flat at 11 Downing Street were properly declared.
“We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred,” the watchdog said in a statement.
Concerns over Johnson’s apartment were thrust into the spotlight last week after Dominic Cummings, a former top aide to the prime minister who now at odds with his old boss, wrote that Johnson had planned to get Conservative Party donors to “secretly pay” pay for the renovations.
“I told him I thought his plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal,” Cummings wrote in a blog post.
Johnson may be a larger-than-life personality, but he doesn’t live in a larger-than-life apartment.
Johnson, his fiancée Carrie Symonds and their son Wilfred, who turns 1 on Thursday, live in a four-bedroom flat at 11 Downing Street. In the last 25 years, this has become the preferred residence of British prime ministers. Before that, British leaders lived in a two-bedroom apartment above the prime minister’s offices at 10 Downing Street — Margaret Thatcher memorably called it “living over the shop.”
Johnson was asked in Parliament on Wednesday who — initially — paid for the renovations of his flat, following the allegations that he was lent £58,000 pounds ($80,000) for the work by a Conservative Party donor. Johnson did not say whether the money was a loan, but he stressed that he picked up the bill and followed proper codes of conduct.
“The answer is I have covered the costs,” he said in response to a question by Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who repeatedly pressed him on the subject. “I have conformed in full with the code of conduct and ministerial code,” Johnson said.
Starmer called him “Major Sleaze” in a “cash for curtains” controversy and accused the prime minister of buying wallpaper at £800 pounds ($1,100) a roll.
Under Britain’s transparency rules, if Johnson did receive a loan, he would have had to declare it.
The Johnson administration has been hit by a drip, drip, drip of allegations of lying, cronyism and unethical behavior over the past several days. But some commentators have said that the controversy surrounding his apartment may prove the most damaging.