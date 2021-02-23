Two guards were wounded in the latter attacks, and the suspect is accused of using a machine gun in the airport robbery, prosecutors and police in Cologne said in a statement.
In all three cases, the assailants fled in cars stolen in the Netherlands, set fire to them near the crime scene and continued in a second car, they said. Investigators were able to identify a car that they allegedly used to flee back across the border.
Prosecutors and police said their investigation did not confirm media speculation that former members of the far-left Red Army Faction group may have been involved in the robberies.
They said they already have sought the extradition of the suspect, who was detained on a European arrest warrant.
