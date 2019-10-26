The party grew out of an online joke that went viral into a festival involving bands and food trucks on a beach near Amsterdam.

Ron Toekook, who had the idea of standing on the North Sea beach at Wijk aan Zee and waving farewell to the United Kingdom, says financing the party proved impossible in such a short time.

He says the party will now happen early next year.

EU leaders are also expected to extend the Brexit deadline next week.

