Slat says the results are promising enough to begin designing a second system to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, an area of floating plastic trash twice the size of Texas.

But he sounded a note of caution, saying “if the journey to this point taught us anything it is that it’s definitely not going to be easy.”

