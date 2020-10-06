The force said in another tweet Tuesday that the man brandishing the knife was a 27-year-old Tanzanian national “who has caused trouble before.” It added that investigations are continuing and “no terrorist motive is assumed.”
The Tanzanian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Nobody else was injured in the incident at the airport, which is far less busy than usual due to coronavirus travel restrictions.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.