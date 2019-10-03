Police did not elaborate on the suspect’s identity or his suspected role in the slaying.

Wiersum represented a witness in a criminal case against suspected underworld bosses accused of involvement in a string of killings. The witness was involved in one of the hits but cut a deal with prosecutors to provide evidence in return for a lighter sentence.

Police also say they have found the suspected getaway vehicle used after Wierseum’s killing and that they do not rule out further arrests.

