AMSTERDAM — A police spokesman in the Netherlands says officers shot and killed an armed man on a street next to the country’s central bank.

Amsterdam police spokesman Ruben Sprong said the suspect was shot on Wednesday night when he approached officers with the gun. He says a person passing by was wounded.

Sprong said: “There is no big signal of terror or anything like that” from what happened.

He added: “But of course, everything is unclear. We are still looking into things.”

Photos published by Dutch media showed local police and military police at the scene. Part of the road remained cordoned off while investigations continued.

No further details were immediately available.

