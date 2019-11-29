By Associated Press November 29, 2019 at 2:43 PM ESTTHE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague’s main shopping street.Police said in a tweet Friday evening that the incident happened in the city’s main shopping street.Further details were not immediately available.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy