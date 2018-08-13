THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police in Amsterdam are questioning a man detained on suspicion of throwing home-made explosive devices at the Turkish consulate in the Dutch capital.

Police spokeswoman Marijke Stor said Monday that a 34-year-old Dutch man arrested following the incident on Saturday night remains in custody. Police fired a warning shot as they arrested the man, whose identity was not released.

Stor says detectives are trying to establish exactly what happened and a possible motive.

Consul general Tolga Orkun told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency that a man hurled three home-made explosive devices at the building on Amsterdam’s Museum Square.

Orkun says security camera footage shows the first device bursting into flames in the building’s garden. A second, which Orkun described as a Molotov cocktail, did not catch fire. Another device also did not fully detonate.

Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser in Ankara contributed.

