Prosecutors say the man, identified by Dutch media as Junaid I., threatened Wilders in a video he posted on Facebook in which he said: “I will send that dog ... to Hell.”

The suspect denies plotting to kill Wilders.

The Dutch lawmaker canceled the planned cartoon contest following death threats and concerns about the safety of other people.

Physical depictions of the prophet are forbidden in Islam and deeply offensive to Muslims.

