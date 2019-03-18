Emergency services at the scene where a shooting took place at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, The Netherlands, 18 March 2019. (Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Several people were injured in a shooting on a tram on Monday in the Dutch city of Utrecht, authorities said, in an attack they said could be connected to terrorism.

Counterterrorism authorities in the Netherlands raised the terror threat level to five, the maximum, in the province containing the city, until the evening, and said that the attacker was still on the run.

Police did not immediately release details of the number of injured or whether there fatalities. But photographs from the scene of the incident showed at least one body covered in a white sheet next to the halted tram.

The shooting, three days after an attack on mosques in New Zealand killed 50 worshipers and left 40 wounded, set off alarms in Europe, and Dutch authorities unleashed a massive emergency response even as the extent of the attack and its motivations remained unclear.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was “very concerned,” cutting short his ordinary meetings to address the crisis response.

“A terrorist motive is not excluded,” the Dutch national coordinator for counterterrorism and security, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, wrote on Twitter. He said top Dutch officials were meeting to try to determine whether the incident was terrorism.

Local media reported that ambulances had crowded the area around the incident, near the 24 Oktoberplein, a busy intersection in southwest Utrecht. Authorities also closed off a lane of a busy highway to make it easier for emergency vehicles to speed in.

Authorities said the attack took place around 10:45 a.m.

The shooting was “a horrible and shocking incident in which victims have fallen,” Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen said in a statement.

