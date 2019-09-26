THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Prosecutors have asked the Netherlands’ Supreme Court to clarify legal matters in a landmark euthanasia case, saying they want to lay down clear jurisprudence for the future.

The Public Prosecution Service said Thursday that by instituting so-called “cassation in the interest of the law” proceedings they aim to “gain clarity on how doctors should deal with euthanasia on incapacitated patients” without subjecting a doctor acquitted at trial to a new legal battle.