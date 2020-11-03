The train was empty at the time and the driver escaped unhurt, thanks to the whale tail’s unlikely catch.
Two large yellow cranes were working in tandem early Tuesday, first looping a cable around the front of the train as the operation began.
The local security authority said that it would likely be lifted off the sculpture in the afternoon. It said the driver was interviewed by police Monday as part of the investigation into the cause of the crash and allowed to go home.
