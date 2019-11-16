On Saturday, the nationally televised arrival of Sinterklaas is happening, amid tight security, in the central city of Apeldoorn.
Last week, a group of protesters vandalized cars and threw fireworks at the venue of a meeting of anti-Pete activists and on Thursday and Friday police detained three people for making online threats to the festivities in Apeldoorn.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD