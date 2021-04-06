Last month, Belgian police arrested 48 people during an operation involving more than 1,500 officers and targeting organized drug crime.
Belgian prosecutors said investigators cracked the encrypted messaging service Sky ECC and intercepted a billion messages during a two-year investigation.
With thousands of shipping containers reaching Antwerp every day, the Belgian port city is one of Europe’s main entry ports for cocaine. Trafficking in the city has led to a recent surge of violence, including gun battles and grenade attacks.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.