Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks to reporters from a balcony of the Ecuadoran Embassy in London, May 19, 2017. (Arrizab/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock)

Ecuador has granted citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the South American nation’s foreign minister announced Thursday, in a bid to resolve an “unsustainable” situation at its embassy in London, where Assange sought refuge more than five years ago.

But a standoff with British authorities continued, as the Foreign Office rejected an Ecuadoran request that it grant diplomatic status to Assange, insisting instead that the Australian national “leave the embassy to face justice.”

Ecuador’s foreign minister, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, subsequently said that Assange would not leave the embassy in the absence of security guarantees. She said in a news conference Thursday in Quito, the Ecuadoran capital, that Assange was granted citizenship on Dec. 12, after having applied for it in September.

Espinosa also said that Ecuador was concerned about potential threats to Assange’s life from unspecified other nations and was looking for a “dignified” exit from the stalemate in London.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange spoke at Ecuador’s embassy in London on May 19, 2017, after Swedish prosecutors said they were dropping the probe into a rape allegation against him. (Reuters)

Assange, who angered the U.S. government when his anti-secrecy organization published troves of classified documents obtained from a U.S. Army intelligence analyst in 2010, sought refuge in the Ecuadoran Embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was sought in an investigation of alleged sexual offenses. Sweden later dropped the case, but Assange remained ensconced in the embassy because he still faced arrest by British authorities for jumping bail.

He also is said to fear extradition to the United States, where the Trump administration’s Justice Department is weighing whether to charge him for his role in publishing the secret documents obtained from the Army intelligence analyst, Chelsea Manning, who was then known as Bradley Manning.

News of the Ecuadoran move to grant Assange citizenship emerged Wednesday when the Ecuadoran newspaper El Universo reported that, according to the country’s civil register, he had been assigned an identity number. The daily reported that Assange also may have been issued a passport.

The Ecuadoran Foreign Ministry at first responded that it would not address “rumors or distorted or out-of-context information,” Germany’s DPA news agency reported.

Espinosa, the Ecuadoran foreign minister, said Tuesday that her country was trying to resolve a situation she described as “unsustainable.”

Assange has been living in a small office at the country’s London Embassy, which gave him asylum in August 2012. He had surrendered to British police in December 2010, a month after Sweden requested his extradition, and was held for 10 days before he was released on bail.

But when his challenge to the extradition request was rejected, he jumped bail and became a fugitive, turning up at the Ecuadoran Embassy.

Assange was given asylum by Ecuador’s then-president, Rafael Correa, a fiery leftist and fierce critic of Washington who once expelled both the U.S. ambassador and the U.S. Agency for International Development from his country.

However, Correa was succeeded last year by his former vice president, Lenin Moreno, who has sought to put Ecuador on a more moderate path. The new president also became involved in a public spat with Assange over the WikiLeaks founder’s vocal support for Catalan separatists in Spain.

The Washington Post reported in April 2017 that federal prosecutors were weighing whether to bring criminal charges against members of WikiLeaks, revisiting the 2010 publication of U.S. diplomatic cables and military documents and investigating the organization’s more recent revelation of sensitive CIA cyber-tools.

Under President Barack Obama, the Justice Department decided not to charge WikiLeaks for revealing some of the government’s most sensitive secrets on grounds that doing so would be like prosecuting a news organization for publishing classified information. But the Trump Justice Department under Attorney General Jeff Sessions has indicated that it may take a different view.

