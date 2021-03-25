Publishing company Axel Springer SE said that going forward Reichelt would lead the tabloid paper together with Alexandra Wuerzbach, the chief editor of Bild’s Sunday edition, Bild am Sonntag. She also led Bild during his absence.
Axel Springe said that the investigation identified mistakes in Reichelt’s management style but they weren’t of a nature that would justify his dismissal.
