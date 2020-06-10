People in the United States, Europe and elsewhere have been protesting following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck even after he pleaded for air.
Eintracht’s usual sponsor, job website Indeed, offered the space for the hashtag to appear alongside its own logo for the match in Munich.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.