A rain drop covered photograph of Canadian soldier Fredrick George Coppins adorns a cross placed in the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in preparation for the annual Armistice Day commemoration for the dead and injured military and civilian in conflicts around the world on Nov. 11, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Alastair Grant/Associated Press)

LONDON — Elaborate preparations are underway in Britain ahead of ceremonies to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Armistice Day will be commemorated Sunday in Britain with a solemn ceremony at the Cenotaph in London that will be attended by Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals.

Special tributes to fallen and injured servicemen will also include a Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. The field is being filled with small crosses, often topped with photographs of a serviceman who died in the 1914-1918 war.

A separate display at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London will feature 72,396 individually shaped, shrouded figures. Each represents a British and Commonwealth serviceman killed fighting in the Somme area of France.

The ambitious display is the work of British artist Rob Heard.

