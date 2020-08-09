Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias confirmed the deaths and added that there were two more fatalities and two people are missing. The names of the dead and missing were not released.
A river has burst through its banks and flooded part of the village of Politika. Other parts of the village are intact. Many residents have climbed to the rooftops of their homes and the fire service has sent a rescue helicopter to the area.
Heavy rain started falling at about midnight Saturday and firefighters responded to over 50 fires caused by lightning. The fire service said it was also called to rescue dozens of people and help many others drain flooded homes. By early afternoon, 47 people had been safely evacuated from their homes and cars, 8 by helicopter, and about 450 homes drained of floodwaters, the fire service said.
Many local roads are impassable, police said. Road connections to the mainland — there are two bridges connecting Evia to Central Greece — have been cut and only a ferry service is operating at the moment.
