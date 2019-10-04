LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s general election this weekend makes the country look like Europe’s odd man out.

While, across the European Union, radical new parties are reshaping the political landscape and Socialist parties have lost ground in recent years, in Portugal political tradition is still what it used to be.

The two mainstream parties are expected to garner most votes in Sunday’s ballot, with the center-left Socialist Party showing an opinion poll lead of at least 7 percentage points over the center-right Social Democratic Party.