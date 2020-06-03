Putin on Wednesday ordered officials to minimize the consequences of the spill. But Alexei Knizhnikov of the World Wildlife Fund’s Russia operation said the damage to fish and other resources could exceed 1 billion rubles ($13 million).
The plant is operated by a division of Norilsk Nickel, whose factories in the area have made Norilsk one of the most heavily polluted places on Earth.
No cause for the accident has been determined, but a company statement said it was concerned about facilities constructed on sinking soil above permafrost.
