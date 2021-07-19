“You could just feel it. The pent-up demand. It was like a Jack-in-a-box. It just went pop! And everyone went berserk,” Tristan Moffat, operations director of the club told The Washington Post.
“You could sing. You could dance,” activities that have “forbidden” since March 2020, he said. “I’ve been in this business for 21 years and I’ve never seen anything like it. It was electric. It was buzzing.”
And the masks? Moffat estimated that about three-quarters of the 300 clubgoers in the converted Victorian warehouse in the Farringdon neighborhood took their face coverings off.
As is now their legal right.
Johnson’s government is convinced that the country’s vaccine campaign will protect the population and the National Health Service, even as infections rise exponentially.
The United Kingdom reported 48,161 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. In a few days’ time, the case load is expected to match January’s peak — though this time around, vaccine protection has meant there are far fewer deaths and hospitalizations.
The latest figures show 68.3 percent of Britain’s adult population is fully vaccinated.
The government denies it is trying to hasten the arrival of “herd immunity” — the point where virus has no place to go because the percentage of people vaccinated or protected by past infection breaks the chain the contagion.
But many scientists say, essentially, this is what the policy implies. Some health experts have called it a reckless experiment with consequences for the world. Others say it is reasonable.
Beginning Monday, almost all remaining covid-19 restrictions in England have been lifted. Scotland, Wales and Northern Island are still maintaining some measures, at least in the near term.
In England, concert halls, theaters, sports arenas, nightclubs and other entertainment venues are allowed to open with no capacity limits.
Want to get married? Or attend a funeral? Go ahead. Invite as many people as you want. The government is also urging people to return to their offices.
There are no more legal requirements to wear masks — though there is plenty of confusion.
The government said it “expects and recommends” masks in crowded and enclosed places, and some shops and businesses are asking customers to don a face covering.
On public transportation, it’s a mixed bag. Riders on London’s subway system — the Tube — are told to mask. But riders on most of England’s trains are only being encouraged to do so.
“A reminder that today won’t feel like ‘freedom day’ for everyone,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted on Monday. Khan is in charge of Transport for London, which oversees the public transport as well as taxis. “Please continue to be mindful of those around you, and the things you can do to keep our city safe.”
At Waterloo station, a major transport hub in central London, mask-wearing was compulsory or encouraged depending on where exactly a person was standing.
In the subway area of the station, masks are required. But in the train station, masks are encouraged.
There were signs in the station saying: “In crowded spaces, wear a face covering out of respect to others.”
That’s what Pat Price, 79, was doing. She was wearing a blue mask and sitting in the train station next to her husband, Tony Price, 75, who was not wearing a mask.
Pat, who is fully vaccinated said she always wears a mask when she’s out. “The majority of people are quite happy wearing a mask.” She welcomed “Freedom Day.”
“They have got to open up, you can’t keep shutting it down. I don’t think we can be mollycoddled to live in a bubble the whole time.”
Tony Price said he just took off his mask to sit and read the paper. “I have had it on all morning,” he said. “I don’t like wearing a mask, but I still will… I think now it should be up to the individual. I agreed in the past when it was mandatory. But we have to look to the future and getting back to normal and normal isn’t that.”
Tony Carter, 39, a chef sitting on a bench at Waterloo station, said now that mask-wearing isn’t mandatory, it puts vulnerable people at risk.
He said he wears a mask all the time, even at work, where his restaurant’s rules state it is only mandatory if there are more than four people in the kitchen.
“It’s gotta be done until we can at least get cases down,” he said of mask-wearing. “If cases can stay down, by all means take the masks off and then it can be a proper freedom day. Until then it’s not really freedom.”
Also on Monday, thousands of anti-lockdown protesters gathered outside of Parliament, holding aloft signs that said “no to vaccine passports” and “leave our DNA alone” and “covid is a scam.”
Megan Bullen, 25, an artist, said, “we are here today to stand for freedom.”
Asked if it wasn’t, in fact, “Freedom Day” today, she responded, “We don’t think it’s over yet. They are still mandating masks in supermarkets, people are still wearing masks, and they will try and roll out vaccines in September for the children.”
She said, “We don’t feel like it’s freedom, it’s a veil, and I think it’s only a matter of time before we go back into lockdown.”
The few people at the rally wearing masks, mostly reporters, were heckled and urged to uncover their faces.
England is already facing a “pingdemic,” with more than half a million people in a single week ‘pinged’ by the NHS mobile phone app telling them to self-quarantine for 10 days, because they had been in close physical contact with a person who tested positive.
More than 500,000 people were pinged last week. It is likely the number will increase this week, even as many people begin to delete the app from their phones.
Richard Walker, managing director Iceland Foods, a supermarket chain, told the BBC his company has more than 1,000 people out — about 4 percent of the workforce — because they are quarantining after coronavirus exposure or isolating after a positive test. He said they are hiring an additional 2,000 people “to give us a deeper pool of labor, because so many people are now getting pinged.”
“A number of stores have had to close, and the concern is that as this thing rises exponentially, as we have just been hearing, it could get a lot worse, a lot quicker,” he said.
The government said that the app would remain active and that those who are “pinged” should quarantine, even those who are fully vaccinated — at least until August 16, when the guidelines change again.
Among those who fell to the “ping” were Johnson and the Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who said on Sunday they’d been alerted by the National Health Service that because they had been in close contact with an infected individual — Health Secretary Sajid Javid — they should immediately quarantine at home.
This leaves some of the top government officials, charged with managing the pandemic, working from home via teleconference.
Certainly not the kind of freedom they had hoped for.