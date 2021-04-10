“The EFL will now work with its clubs to determine at what time the matches will be played, giving consideration to the timing of the service,” the league said in a statement on Saturday.
The Premier League has yet to officially comment. Wolverhampton hosts Sheffield United in a 3 p.m. kickoff on April 17. There is another league game earlier that day -- Newcastle vs. West Ham -- while Chelsea plays Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals in a 5:30 p.m. start.
The British government has left it at the discretion of sports to decide whether to move events.
Philip’s royal ceremonial funeral will take place at Windsor Castle — a slimmed-down service amid the COVID-19 pandemic that will be entirely closed to the public.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.