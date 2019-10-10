Descalzi told reporters Thursday that he isn’t concerned about a warship-escorted Turkish drill ship that has sailed into an area were Eni and partner Total of France are licensed by Cyprus to conduct a hydrocarbons search.
Eni and Total are licensed to jointly search 7 of 13 blocks that make up Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.
Turkey says it’s acting to protect its interests and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots over the area’s energy reserves.
