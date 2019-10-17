Brunel was a frequent companion of Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

French investigators searched the Paris offices of Brunel’s agency, Karin Models, last month as part of a probe into possible Epstein victims in France.

Brunel’s lawyer said earlier this month that he contests accusations against him reported in the media, but that he’s available to talk to judicial officials.

