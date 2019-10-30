Erdogan says we will “respond in the harshest way to any attacks” and that “if needed, we will expand our safe zone.”

Turkey invaded northeastern Syria earlier this month to push Syrian Kurdish fighters from the area. Ankara considers them terrorists linked to an insurgency in Turkey.

The cease-fire to allow the Syrian Kurdish forces to withdraw has largely held, despite occasional clashes.

