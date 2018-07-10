Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci shake hands after a press conference and their meeting in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot northern part of Cyprus’ divided capital Nicosia, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. This is Erdogan’s first official visit to the north since being sworn in as Turkey’s first executive president with sweeping powers. (Petros Karadjias/Associated Press)

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Turkey’s president says he thinks the mindset of Greek Cypriots remains unchanged from when the latest effort to reunify ethnically divided Cyprus collapsed a year ago.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Cyprus on Tuesday to meet with the leader of the island nation’s breakaway Turkish side, Mustafa Akinci.

Erdogan said Turkey won’t allow Turkish Cypriots to become victims of failed attempts at a peace deal or to be reduced to a minority in a Greek Cypriot-dominated state.

He says he thinks Greek Cypriots still think of themselves as the island’s sole owners.

Erdogan said Turkish Cypriots won’t participate in another open-ended peace process and he plans to explain that to a United Nations official who will visit Cyprus later this month to scope out chances for restarting reunification negotiations.

