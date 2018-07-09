Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, July 9, 2018 when taking the oath of office for his second term as president. (Lefteris Pitarakis/Associated Press)

ISTANBUL — Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been sworn in as Turkey’s first president under a new governing system that gives him sweeping executive powers.

Erdogan took the oath of office Monday in parliament, following last month’s election where he garnered 52.9 percent of votes. The snap election ushered in the new system that ends parliamentary governance and boosts the powers of the formerly ceremonial presidency.

Abolishing the post of prime minister, the president will now form the government, appoint ministers, vice presidents and high-level bureaucrats, issue decrees, prepare the budget and decide on security policies. Erdogan is expected to announce his Cabinet on Monday evening.

Under the new system, Erdogan won’t only run the executive branch but also lead his party in parliament. Critics say this leads to one-man rule.

