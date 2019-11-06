Al-Baghdadi was known to have four wives.
Erdogan’s announcement comes just days after Turkish forces captured al-Baghdadi’s elder sister, identified as Rasmiya Awad, in northwestern Syria. She was with her husband, daughter-in-law and five children when she was detained.
Erdogan says: “We caught his wife, but we didn’t make a fuss about it. I am announcing this today for the first time.”
