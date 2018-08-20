Anastasia Vashukevich, arrives at the Pattaya Provincial Court in Chonburi province, Thailand, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Vashukevich, from Belarus, who claimed to have information linking Russian interference to the election of President Donald Trump says she no longer has the evidence and will not talk about it. On Monday she pleaded innocent as her trial in Thailand began on charges of soliciting and conspiracy to solicit. (Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press)

PATTAYA, Thailand — An escort service worker from Belarus who claimed to have information linking Russian interference to the election of President Donald Trump says she no longer has the evidence and will not talk about it.

Anastasia Vashukevich on Monday pleaded innocent as her trial in Thailand began on charges of soliciting and conspiracy to solicit. She and self-styled sex guru Alexander Kirillov and six others were arrested at a sex training seminar in the resort city of Pattaya in February

Vashukevich said Monday that she had turned over audio recordings to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, whose conversations about election interference she claimed to have taped.

She told The Associated Press that she had promised Deripaska, who is close to President Vladimir Putin, she would no longer speak on the matter.

