TALLINN, Estonia — A populist lawmaker has been elected as speaker of Estonia’s parliament as the Baltic country’s legislature convened for the first time since March 3 general elections.

Henn Polluaas of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party, or EKRE, known for its anti-immigration and euroskeptic stance, was elected Thursday in the 101-seat Riigikogu assembly.

EKRE, which captured 17.8% of the vote to become the country’s third largest party, is in talks with the left-leaning Center Party and conservative Fatherland to form a three-way government.

If that succeeds, it would be the first time in recent Estonian history that populists have joined a government.

Without naming EKRE, President Kersti Kaljulaid said the nation has “a crisis of values” and many feel “something is broken in our society.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.