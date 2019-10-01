During his European Parliament confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Wojciechowski noted a dramatic decline in the number of farms throughout the EU.

Wojciechowski said that from 2005 to 2015, the bloc lost 4 million farms and slumped to 11 million.

He said that in the time of the three-hour hearing “more than 100 European farmers probably will lose their farm, their job. For many of them it will be tragic.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD