The block was confirmed by two E.U. officials and an Italian one, all speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential decision. A spokesman for AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The decision to block the export of 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine was made by Italian leaders, and E.U. policymakers in Brussels had the final say, two officials familiar with the discussions said.
Many E.U. countries say AstraZeneca is not being transparent about its manufacturing process and why it has failed to meet contractual targets for vaccine deliveries in the E.U., even while it does not appear to have that problem elsewhere.
“It’s a measure which is very much targeted at companies not fulfilling their obligations,” one of the officials familiar with the discussions said. The official wasn’t certain if those doses will be used in Italy or spread across the E.U.
Although AstraZeneca has fallen well short of its E.U. delivery targets, both Italy and the E.U. as a whole are well ahead of Australia in administering vaccines to their citizens. Australia has given out 47,759 doses, or 0.19 per 100 people. Italy has about two-and-a-half times the people, but has administered about 100 times the doses.