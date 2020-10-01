The 1998 Good Friday Agreement, brokered by the United States, created a free, frictionless, virtually invisible border between Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland to the south, which is a member of the European Union.

AD

This open border helped end “the Troubles,” the 30-year period of sectarian violence between pro-British Protestants and pro-Irish Catholics that left 3,500 dead in shootings and bombings.

The European leader warned that Johnson’s draft Internal Market Bill, “if adopted as is, it will be in full contradiction to the Northern Ireland Protocol,” which was signed by Johnson last October. At the time, Johnson hailed the protocol as a breakthrough, but later said it was a rushed document that needed substantial amendment.

AD

Under the protocol, Northern Ireland would continue to enforce the European rules on customs duties and health and product standards, making a border between north and south on the island unnecessary.

AD

Johnson’s legislation potentially undercuts those guarantees.

Europe is now sending a “letter of formal notice,” which could lead to a legal showdown in the E.U. court of justice. Britain has a month to reply. During the interim, the two sides will continue to try to hammer out a divorce deal over future trade, travel and relations.

Johnson has pledged no delay and that Britain will exit the European Union with or without a deal at the end of the year, even as the pandemic threatens a second wave and countries on both sides of the English Channel plummeted into record-breaking recessions in the second quarter.

AD

E.U. diplomats and policymakers have been dismayed by the British bill, viewing it as an almost absurdist culmination to years of Brexit antics with the government breaching an agreement which it signed less than a year ago and that hasn’t even fully gone into effect.

AD

The negotiations over a British-E.U. trade deal have been continuing, but it is a Brussels parlor game at this point to speculate about whether Johnson actually wants a deal. Some feel he does, reasoning that he can ill-afford economic turmoil at the end of the year on top of that already created by the coronavirus pandemic.

But they also say that breaking one accord is no way to build goodwill as the two sides seek to reach a deal on a second one.

Von der Leyen said that the European Commission decided to start the legal proceedings after the British government ignored an E.U. request to abandon the bill by the end of September.

AD

A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street described Johnson’s bill as a necessary “safety net” to protect trade between the four nations of the United Kingdom.

AD

A major sticking point in the trade talks has been over how much state aid Britain can pump into economic sectors, while still maintain a “level playing field” between the trading partners.

Regarding the E.U. move, the British government spokesperson said, “we will respond to the letter in due course.”

“We have clearly set out our reasons for introducing the measures related to the Northern Ireland Protocol. We need to create a legal safety net to protect the integrity of the U.K.’s internal market, ensure Ministers can always deliver on their obligations to Northern Ireland and protect the gains from the peace process.”