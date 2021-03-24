Expected to be in place for at least six weeks, the curbs could have a particularly strong impact on Britain, which has so far received over 9 million doses from plants inside the E.U. but has exported no vaccines back to the bloc. After a months-long lockdown, Britain now has one of Europe's lowest daily case numbers per capita and it has partially vaccinated over 40 percent of its population, compared to just 9 percent in Germany and France.

Lagging far behind the United States, Britain and other countries in its vaccination campaign, the E.U. has seen a resurgence of the virus over the last few days that has forced numerous governments to reimpose tighter restrictions. In the bloc's most populous member state, Germany, government approval is plummeting ahead of general elections in September, as a growing number of voters are dismayed by the sluggish vaccine rollout and prolonged virus curbs. European leaders are due to meet virtually on Thursday to discuss their response at a summit that will also be attended by President Biden.

European officials say one reason for the delays has been British-Swedish vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca's failure to meet its production targets for the E.U. throughout the first quarter of the year. But officials have also cited the bloc's commitment to supply other countries with doses, even as Britain and the United States have been accused of being less inclined to share.

Whereas over 64 million doses had been distributed across E.U. member states and associated countries by the middle of this month, at least 41 million were exported outside the E.U.

“But open roads run in both directions. And this is why we need to ensure that there is reciprocity and proportionality,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week, announcing her intention to impose tighter curbs. “If the situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness.”

Von der Leyen’s comments appeared primarily addressed at the British government and came after European Council President Charles Michel singled out both Britain and the United States for having “imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory.”

The Biden administration has since announced its intention to send some doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine — not yet approved for use in the United States — to Mexico and Canada.

Meanwhile, E.U. negotiations with Britain have stalled as both sides insisted this week that they are in the right. While they have accused each other of vaccine nationalism for weeks, the most recent tensions have centered around access to doses produced at an AstraZeneca plant in the Netherlands. Both argue they should receive priority access.

So far, European nations have only been allowed to block vaccine exports if they deem a company to be in violation of its contractual obligations. That clause has until now been activated once — by Italy — to halt the export of 250,000 AstraZeneca doses to Australia.

But concerns that broader E.U. export curbs may also impact international deliveries into the E.U. are expected to be one point of discussion during the upcoming summit on Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that she is not in favor of an outright export ban, citing the risk that international supply chains could get disrupted as a result.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to de-escalate tensions, too. Asked at a Tuesday evening news conference if Britain would share vaccine orders from the plant in the Netherlands, Johnson struck a conciliatory tone.

“We’re all fighting the same pandemic … and vaccines are an international operation,” Johnson said. Britain didn’t “believe in blockades of any kind of vaccines or vaccine material,” he said, adding that he was “encouraged” by similar sentiment from the continent.

Later in the evening, Johnson reportedly told Conservative lawmakers that “capitalism” and “greed” were behind the success of the British vaccine rollout.

“The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed, my friends,” Johnson said, according to the Sun newspaper. He was speaking on Zoom to a group of Conservative lawmakers.

Unnamed government sources told various British media outlets that the comments were off-the-cuff and not about the argument with Brussels over vaccine supply. The Sun newspaper said that Johnson told lawmakers on the Zoom call “I regret saying it” and “forget I said that.”